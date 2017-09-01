Thursday Sports Roundup

The Mulberry Grove Aces baseball team fell to T-town Thursday, 11-1.

The Mulberry Grove Eagles softball team defeated Ramsey Thursday.

Lady Comets tennis lost to Teutopolis, 8-1, Thursday at Greenville University. Sophomores Olivia Wylde and Heidi Summers were doubles winners.

Comet soccer defeats Southwestern Thursday, 6-1. Cody Heckman had a hat trick. Comets are 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the South Central Conference.

In JV Comets soccer action, Mascoutah topped the Comets, 2-1.

The Lady Comets volleyball team improved to 3-0 with a thrilling win at Marquette Thursday, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24.

In Comets boys golf at Oak Terrace, Meridian shot 199, Greenville a 206, and Pana 212.

Lady Comet golf defeats both Mater Dei and Centralia Thursday at the Greenville Country Club. Emily Unterbrink was the medalist, shooting 49.