Tuesday Soccer & Tennis Wrap

In Greenville High School sports Tuesday, the soccer Comets defeated Gillespie 7 to 0.

Jonathan Hall scored the game-winning goal.

Recording the shutout in goal was Evan Oakley.

The varsity soccer boys host Bethalto Thursday, play at Carlinville Saturday and are at home Monday against Wesclin.

The Lady Comets tennis team edged Metro East Lutheran on Tuesday. The final team score was 5 to 4.

The Lady Comets swept doubles play and singles winners were Sarah Brannon and Heidi Summers.

The next match for the GHS tennis girls is Monday at home against Vandalia.