The Greenville High School volleyball team earned its seventh win in eight matches by beating Southwestern Piasa Tuesday night at the GHS gym.

GHS won 25-10, 25-14.

Team leaders were Lauren Meadows with 14 serve points, Nancy Fritzsche with seven kills and four blocks, Allyson Haberer with 13 assists, and Lauren Meadows with 12 serve receptions and 11 passes.