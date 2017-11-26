Aces Played for Championship Saturday

In the championship game of the Mulberry Grove boy’s basketball Turkey Tournament Saturday evening, St. Elmo/Brownstown defeated the Mulberry Grove Aces 77 to 54.

It was a 13-13 score during the first quarter, but at the end of eight minutes St. Elmo/Brownstown led by seven, and at halftime the score was 46-27. The Aces never led in the game. They got to within 13 points midway through the third quarter.

Wyatt Criner led Mulberry Grove in scoring with 15 points while Kaleb Scoggins had 12.

The Aces were 3 and 1 in the tournament.

Named to the all-tournament team from Mulberry Grove were Courtlyn Latham and Alex Franklin.