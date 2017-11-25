Aces Basketball Playing for Tournament Championship

The Mulberry Grove Aces won their third straight game Friday night and will play in the championship game of their own Turkey Tournament this evening.

Playing Patoka Friday night, the basketball Aces rolled to a 73 to 46 victory.

Mulberry Grove led the entire game, holding 23-10 margin after one quarter, 50-24 lead at halftime and 68-33 lead after three quarters.

Alex Franklin was top scorer with 21 points. Courtlyn Latham and Kaleb Scoggins had 15 apiece and Joey Linnabary scored 11.

The Aces face St. Elmo/Brownstown about 6 p.m. today in the championship game. Both teams are 3 and 0.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed on WGEL.com.

Three other games will be played in the Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament today.

At 1:30 p.m., Sandoval and Ramsey play in the seventh place game, the fifth place game is at 3 p.m. with Patoka against Father McGivney, and the third place game is at 4:30 p.m. with South Central against Mt. Olive.