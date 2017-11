The Greenville Lady Comets’ basketball team won at home Tuesday night, beating Wood River 67-16.

Megan Hallemann scored 12 points for the GHS girls while Madison Gerdes posted 11 points and Rylee Pickett had 9.

The Lady Comets are 5 and 1 for the season.

They play at Okawville Thursday night. That game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed on WGEL.com.