Brown In Softball Hall of Fame

A Greenville man will be in the 2017 class of inductees in the Illinois National Softball Association Hall of Fame.

Randy Brown will be inducted Saturday night during a ceremony in Bradley, Illinois.

Brown, a Greenville native, has been coaching girls fast pitch softball for 21 years, travelling throughout the United States and Australia to promote the sport.

NSA officials said Brown has dedicated most of his adult life to girls’ softball, and more importantly to the development of young women.

He has a hitting and pitching facility at his residence, where hundreds of girls have improved their softball skills over the years. Brown coached his final tournament in July of this year at the NSA Border Wars in Fenton, Missouri.

Congratulations to Randy Brown, a new member of the Illinois National Softball Association Hall of Fame.