The Greenville Comets boy’s basketball team opened the season Saturday night in the Kaskaskian Classic at Carlyle.

The Comets lost to Freeburg 62 to 34. They trailed 36-19 at halftime and scored just five points in the third quarter,

Leading Greenville High in scoring was Brock Nelson with 12 points.

The Comets play Pinckneyville at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the tournament at Carlyle. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed on WGEL.com.