Comets Fall Tuesday

The Greenville Comets’ boys’ basketball squad lost to Pinckneyville Tuesday night in the Kaskaskian Classic at Carlyle.

The final score was 64 to 43.

Greenville led by three in the first quarter and trailed by one point at the end of the period. The Comets scored only 3 points in the second quarter and were behind 32 to 18 at halftime.

Pinckneyville outscored the Comets by only a point in the second half.

Top scorers for GHS were Kaleb Ephron and Christian Moss with 12 points apiece.

The Comets look for their first win of the season Friday at 6 p.m. against Woodlawn in the Carlyle Tournament. WGEL will broadcast the game and it will be streamed on WGEL.com.