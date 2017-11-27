Greenville U Basketball Update

The Greenville University women’s basketball team recorded a victory last week, beating Lincoln Christian 93-53.

The Lady Panthers are 2 and 1 for the season. They play at Eureka Wednesday and host Westminster at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The G.U. men own a 2 and 3 record. They won their first home game last week, 148-120, over Knox College.

Greenville was defeated at Buena Vista University in Iowa by the score of 142-128.

The Panthers have a game at Eureka College Wednesday and are at home against Westminster at 3 p.m. Saturday.

For both Greenville teams, Saturday’s game will be their last at home for 2017.