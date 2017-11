The Greenville High School varsity girls won 56-33 Monday night over Nokomis at the GHS gym.

The Lady Comets led by 10 after one quarter and 11 at halftime. The margin was 20 or more for most of the second half.

Nancy Fritzsche was top scorer for the winners with 20 points. Megan Hallemann scored 15.

The Lady Comets have a 4 and 1 record and are at home Tuesday against Wood River.

The junior varsity Greenville girls beat Nokomis 62 to 36.