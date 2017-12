The Greenville Junior High 8th grade Bluejays earned a basketball victory at home Thursday night.

The Greenville boys defeated Staunton 52 to 27.

Eleven players scored for the Bluejays with Peyton McCullough, Jack Schaufelberger and Isaac Turner leading the way with 7 points apiece.

In the 7th grade game, Greenville beat Staunton 44 to 12.

Edward Jurgena scored 22 points for the Bluejays with Ryan Jackson and Landen Moss adding 9 each.