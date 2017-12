The Mulberry Grove Aces have a 9 and 2 record at the Christmas break after defeating Brussels this past week 57 to 52.

Highlights for the Aces in the first part of the season have been a second place finish in their own Thanksgiving Tournament and a win over Vandalia to place third in the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.

Mulberry Groves’ next game is at home January 5 against Ramsey and then the Aces will start play in the Mohawk Classic at Raymond Lincolnwood on January 6.