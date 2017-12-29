Aces In Morrisonville Tournament

The Mulberry Grove basketball Aces resume action, after the holiday break, with a home game January 5 against Ramsey. The Aces own a 9 and 2 record.

They will then participate in the 40th annual Mohawk Classic at Morrisonville High School. The tourney, set up in a round robin format, is January 6 through January 13.

The Aces will play the first five days.

Games include Mulberry Grove against Lincolnwood at 7:15 p.m. January 6, the Aces against Nokomis at 5:30 p.m. on January 8, the Aces against Carlinville at 7:15 p.m. on January 11 and Mulberry Grove against Edinburg at 5:30 p.m. on January 12. These games are at Morrisonville.

Tournament games on Tuesday, January 9 will be played off site.

The Aces will host Vandalia with a junior varsity game to open the activities.