The Mulberry Grove Aces are in the semifinals of the St. Elmo Holiday Boy’s Basketball Tournament.

In their first game Tuesday night, the Aces defeated Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 84-44.

They will go up against Cumberland in the semifinals Thursday at 7:45 p.m.

Cumberland was a 78-30 winner over Sandoval.

Mulberry Grove is seeded fourth in the eight-team tournament. Cumberland is the number one seed.