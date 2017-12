The Greenville Comets are 2 and 0 in the South Central Conference after beating Gillespie 69 to 23 Friday night at home.

The Comets shot well from the field, making 11 three-point shots. 11 players scored for the Comets. Leading the list was Kaleb Ephron with 15 points, Brock Nelson with 12 and Christian Moss with 10.

The Comets are now 3 and 5 overall this season.

They play at Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville Saturday. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.