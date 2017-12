The Greenville Bluejays boy’s basketball teams recently Pana.

The 8th grade Bluejays won 53 to 17. Three players scored in double figures with Peyton McCullough leading the way with 14 points. Jack Schaufelberger totaled 13 and Isaac Turner had 11.

Greenville’s 7th grade boys picked up a 40 to 26 win over Pana. Landen Moss had a 15-point game and Edward Jurgena scored 10 points.