Comets Basketball 3-0 in Conference Play

The Greenville Comets remain in first place in the South Central Conference, with a 3 and 0 record, after beating Vandalia 49 to 45 Friday night at home.

Jeff Liedel spoke with Coach Cantrill after the Vandalia win.

The Comets trailed by 8 points at halftime. They played outstanding defense in the third quarter, outscoring Vandalia 20 to 7 to take the lead.

After moving out to a 9-point margin during the fourth quarter, the Comets made 6 of 8 free throws to hold off the Vandals.

Brock Nelson sank 6 three-point shots and led GHS with 20 points. Kaleb Ephron scored 12 points, all in the second half.

Chad Stearns totaled 6 rebounds, Ephron had 6 assists, Christian Moss came up with 4 steals, and Lucas Carlson took two charging fouls.

Greenville has a 3-game winning streak at the Christmas break and is 5 and 5 overall.

The next action for the Comets will be in the Pinckneyville Tournament.