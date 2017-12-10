Comets Basketball Splits Fri/Sat Games

In two games broadcast live on WGEL Radio, the Greenville Comets basketball team split going 1-1 over the weekend.

The Greenville Comets opened South Central Conference play Friday night with a 71 to 41 victory at Staunton.

The Comets were in control throughout the game, making a total of 10 three-point shots. Six of them were by Brock Nelson who led all scorers with 20 points. Christian Moss had 13 points for the Comets, Lucas Carlson 11 points, and Chad Stearns nine.

The Greenville Comets were beaten Saturday night at Wesclin. The final score was 65 to 38.

Wesclin made 11 three-point shots.

Scoring leaders for Greenville were Brock Nelson and Kaleb

Ephron with 9 points apiece.

Wesclin was led by Nate Brede with 20 points and 11 by Brandon Courtney.

The Comets are 2 and 4 for the season.

They play their first home game Tuesday night against Okawville, host Gillespie Friday night and play at Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville Saturday. All three games will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.