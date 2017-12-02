Comets Edged By Woodlawn Friday

The Greenville Comets were edged 42-40 by Woodlawn Friday night in the Kaskaskian Classic at Carlyle.

Woodlawn held an early lead. After it was 7-7, the Comets did not trail until the final 4.6 seconds. The Cardinals sank two free throws to win the contest.

GHS led by as many as 9 points in the third quarter, but scored only four in the fourth frame.

Leading scorer for GHS was Brock Nelson with 12 points.

Woodlawn recorded 12 points at the free throw line to 6 free throws by the Comets.

Greenville is 0 and 3 for the season. The Comets will play Hillsboro in the seventh place game of the tournament at Carlyle Saturday at 3 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.

Other games in the tournament today will be Woodlawn against Carlyle in the fifth place game at 4:30, Freeburg against Flora in the third place game at 6 and Pinckneyville against Okawville at 7:30 for the championship.