The Greenville Comets led the entire first half, were outscored 15 to 4 in the third quarter and lost to Okawville 57 to 44 Tuesday night.

Brock Nelson had 13 points for the Comets. Lucas Carlson added 11 points and Christian Moss had 10.

The Comets are now 2 and 5 for the season. They are at home Friday night against Gillespie and play at Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville Saturday. Both games will be broadcast by WGEL.