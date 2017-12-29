Comets Fall Twice In Tourney Friday

The Greenville Comets lost twice Friday in the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic at Pinckneyville.

Friday morning, the Comets were defeated by Cissna Park, 58 to 49.

Brock Nelson and Christian Moss had 8 points apiece.

Friday night, the Comets fell to Benton, 47 to 32. Lucas Carlson had 8 points for Greenville High, which shot just 29 percent from the field.

The Comets play twice Saturday in the 9th and 11th place brackets, facing Roxana at 9 a.m.

A Comet win puts them into the 9th place game at 5:30 p.m. and a loss to Roxana puts the Comets into the 11th place game at 4 p.m.

Greenville’s afternoon game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.

The Comets go into Saturday’s action with a 5 and 7 overall record.