Comets Lose Game One In Tourney

The Greenville Comets lost their first game Friday morning in the Duster Thomas Classic at Pinckneyville.

Cissna Park defeated the Comets 58 to 49.

GHS was in front early in the game, but Cissna Park led by 9 at halftime and maintained the lead.

Comets’ Coach Todd Cantrill said the team hurt itself by committing 19 turnovers, and Cissna Park dominating the rebounding.

Greenville High shot 50 percent in field goals. Leading scorers were Brock Nelson and Christian Moss with 8 points apiece. Scoring 7 each were Lucas Carlson, Kaleb Ephron and Isaac Green.

The Comets play Benton at 8:30 Friday at Pinckneyville.

They will play twice on Saturday. The second game will be broadcast on WGEL. The time for that game will be determined Saturday morning after Greenville plays its 3rd tournament game.