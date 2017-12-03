Comets Notch First Win

The Greenville Comets claimed their first victory of the season Saturday afternoon at the Carlyle Tournament.

The Comets defeated the Hillsboro Hiltoppers 57 to 49.

The Comets got off to a good start, leading 20-8 after one quarter. They held leads of 33-19 at halftime and 42-25 after three quarters.

The Greenville margin was in double digits throughout the second half until Hillsboro sank a three-point shot at the final buzzer to make the final difference 8 points.

Lucas Carlson led the Comets in scoring with 22 points. Chad Stearns had 16 points and Christian Moss 9.

GHS is 1 and 3 for the season. The Comets play at Staunton Friday night and at Trenton Wesclin Saturday night. Both games will be broadcast on WGEL.

