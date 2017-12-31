Comets Win Twice Saturday

The Greenville Comets won twice Saturday to claim 9th place in the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic at Pinckneyville.

After losing their first two games Friday, the Comets defeated Roxana 44 to 29 Saturday morning. Chad Stearns was top scorer with 11 points.

In the 9th place game, Saturday evening, the Comets beat Trico 71 to 52.

Greenville fell behind 8 to 2 early in the game, then scored 10 of the next 12 points to take the lead. The Comets never trailed again.

GHS led 19 to 15 after one quarter, 34 to 23 at halftime and 52 to 33 after three quarters. The Comets led by as many as 27 points in the 4th quarter,

Head Coach Todd Cantrill said his team never gave up when it began the game with shooting troubles.

Four Comets scored in double figures. Brock Nelson had 20 points, making 6 three-pointers. Kaleb Ephron recorded 19 points, Lucas Carlson had 14 and Christian Moss finished with 10.

The Comets are 7 and 7 for the season. Their next game is Friday at home against Roxana. You’ll be able to hear that game on WGEL 101.7 FM and WGEL.com.