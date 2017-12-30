Friday Basketball Scores

High School Girls
At Lebanon
Red Bud 51 Wesclin 40 (consolation championship)
Columbia 41 Christ Our Rock 36 (5th place)
Greenville 57 Carlyle 18 (3rd place)
Lebanon 51 Freeburg 38 (championship)
At Mascoutah
Breese Central 50 Carbondale 43
Nashville 60 Cahokia 32
Belleville East 65 Highland 55
Highland 60 Okawville 33
At Mattoon
Vandalia 52 Effingham St. Anthony 44 (7th place)
Olney 54 Altamont 36 (3rd place)
At Carlinville
Carlinville 27 Nokomis 22 (championship)
Gillespie 56 Greenfield 21 (5th place)
Litchfield 45 Wood River 29 (7th place)
Staunton-Mt. Olive 59 Bunker Hill 47 (3rd place)
High School Boys
At Pinckneyville
Benton 47 Greenville 32
Cissna Park 58 Greenville 49
Wesclin 68 Trico 43
Olney 62 Roxana 44
Pinckneyville 61 Roxana 14
Wesclin 44 Carterville 26
At Vandalia
Vandalia Junior Varsity 56 Ramsey 52 (9th place)
Father McGivney 50 Patoka 30 (7th place)
Pana 65 South Central 56 (5th place)
Shelbyville 60 Vandalia 57 (3rd place)
Effingham St. Anthony 49 Flora 38 (championship)
At Mater Dei
Breese Central 59 Carlyle 49
Mascoutah 65 Okawville 56
Mater Dei 42 Nashville 39
At Carlinville
Mt. Olive 57 Gillespie 48 (7th place)
Wood River 52 Bunker Hill 38 (5th place)
Litchfield 53 Carlinville 44 (3rd place)
Staunton 53 Hillsboro 52 (championship)