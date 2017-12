Greenville High School cheerleaders placed third this weekend at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) Highland Invitational.

Mara Caldieraro, Daisy Kaplan, and Logan Hilmes have been selected for the ICCA All-State Team.

Mara Caldieraro and Logan Hilmes are top ten finalists for the ICCA Scholarship.

All three girls will be recognized at the ICCA Championships in Springfield on January 6.