GHS Cheerleaders To Compete For Championship

The Greenville High School cheerleading squad has qualified for the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association championship in Springfield next month.

The Comet cheerleaders performed at the Mt. Vernon Invitational and met the qualifying standards for range of difficulty and execution. The GHS team placed second out of 8 teams.

Members of the 16-girl squad are seniors Mara Caldieraro, Daisy Kaplan and Logan Hilmes; juniors Jaidyn Ackerman, Anne Ennen and Moriah Valentin; sophomores Nevaeh Haas, Trista Kinkel and Kaylan Lile; and freshmen Garis Brauns, Sarah Hemann, Alli Jo Suess, Kyley Sugg, Elena Valentin, Abby Wall and Sophie Warchol.

Coaches are Amanda Goldsboro, Allyson Loucks and Gayla Brauns.