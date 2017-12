The Greenville College men’s basketball team is 5 and 4 at Christmas time, after defeating Fontbonne 147 to 138 on Saturday.

After 9 games, the Panthers are averaging 123 points per game, second most for all NCAA basketball divisions in the country.

They are in a four-way tie for first place in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with a 3 and 1 mark.

The G.U. men play in a tournament at Defiance College in Ohio December 29 and 30 and have a home game January 3 against MacMurray.