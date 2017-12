Going into their final game of 2017, the Greenville University women’s basketball team has a 7 and 2 record.

In action last week, the Lady Panthers were defeated by Washington University-St. Louis 83 to 56, then won two games over the weekend at St. Mary of the Woods College in Indiana.

Greenville beat the host school 92-72 Friday and defeated Robert Morris of Springfield, Illinois 82 to 41.

The team’s final game before the holiday break will be Saturday at Fomtbonne University.