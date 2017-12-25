Lady Comets 8-4 Heading in Holiday

The Greenville Lady Comets go into Christmas with an 8 and 4 overall record after beating Southwestern Piasa Thursday night.

The final score was 39 to 20.

The Lady Comets led by 11 at halftime and outscored Southwestern 16 to 8 in the second half.

Top scorer for GHS was Nancy Fritzsche with 19 points.

The Lady Comets have a 3 and 1 South Central Conference record. They play in the Lebanon Christmas Tournament next week, facing Wesclin late Tuesday afternoon.

The junior varsity Lady Comets defeated Southwestern 36 to 23. They are 8 and 1 for the season.

Jeff Liedel spoke with Coach Dothager and the Lady Comets were heading in the Christmas break.