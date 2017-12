The Greenville Lady Comets rolled to a 57 to 25 win at Carlinville Thursday night.

The Greenville High girls had quarter leads of 9-3, 25-11 and 44-17.

Leading the Lady Comets in scoring were Nancy Fritzsche with 12 points, Megan Hallemann with 11 and Ally Cantrill with 10.

GHS is 7 and 3 overall and 2 and 1 in the South Central Conference. The girls play at Breese Central Monday. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed on WGEL.com.