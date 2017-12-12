Lady Comets Defeated At Hillsboro

Playing at Hillsboro Tuesday night, the Greenville Lady Comets were defeated 57-52.

Greenville led after the first and second quarters, but was outscored 6 points in the second half. The difference in the game was at the free throw line, where Hillsboro outscored the Lady Comets 18 to 6.

Nancy Fritzsche scored 13 for GHS and Madison Gerdes had 11.

The Lady Comets are 6 and 3 for the season and 1 and 1 in the South Central Conference.

They have another conference game at Carlinville Thursday night.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.