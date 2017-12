The Greenville Lady Comets were defeated by the Central Cougars 33 to 21 Monday night at Breese.

GHS was led in scoring by Megan Halleman with 9 points. Faye Meissner scored 12 for the Cougars, who are now 10 and 1 for the season.

The Lady Comets own a 7 and 4 record and play at home Thursday against Piasa Southwestern.

Between the JV and varsity games, the 1986-87 and 1987-88 girls’ teams will be honored. Both squads finished in the Elite 8 in the IHSA state tournaments.