Lady Comets Lebanon Tourney Game 3

Playing in the semifinals of the Lebanon Holiday Tournament Thursday night, the Greenville Lady Comets were defeated by Lebanon 42 to 32.

Lebanon, which has not lost this season, led 23-13 at halftime. It was a 6-point game after 3 quarters, and the Lady Comets cut the deficit to 5 points with 6 minutes left in the game. They got no closer.

Coach Kolin Dothager said his team had opportunities against the Greyhounds.

Ally Cantrill led Greenville in scoring with 11 points.

The Lady Comets are now 10 and 5 for the season. They play for third place at Lebanon today (Friday), taking on Carlyle at 6:30 p.m. Greenville beat Carlyle earlier in the season.