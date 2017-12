The Greenville Lady Comets varsity basketball team never trailed Tuesday night and won at Carlyle 48 to 22.

Nancy Fritzsche led the scoring with 18 points while Madison Gerdes had 10.

The GHS girls are 6 and 2 for the season and play at Hillsboro Monday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity Lady Comets improved to 5-0 with a 64 to 20 victory at Carlyle.

Top scorers were Katie Hutchinson with 11 points, and Gwyn Mitchell and Danielle Brand with 10 apiece.