Lady Comets Take Third

The Greenville Lady Comets brought home a third place trophy from the Lebanon Holiday Tournament.

In Friday night’s third place game GHS defeated Carlyle 57 to 18.

Head Coach Kolin Dothager was pleased his team took control from the start after losing Thursday night to a very good Lebanon team.

The Lady Comets scored the first 9 points of the game and led 18 to 3 after one quarter. It was a 34 to 8 GHS margin at halftime, and the lead was 30 or more from five minutes left in the third quarter until the end of the game.

Ally Cantrill, who led the Lady Comets in scoring with 11 points, was named to the all-tournament team. Nancy Fritzsche had 10 points.

The Lady Comets won 3 of 4 games in the tournament and are now 11 and 5 for the season. They play at home Tuesday against Wesclin and host Litchfield on Thursday.