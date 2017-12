The Greenville University women’s basketball team has a five game winning streak after picking up three victories last week.

The Lady Panthers defeated Hannibal-LaGrange 102-56, Eureka 85-50 and Westminster 84-58.

The G.U. women are 5 and 1 for the season and 2 and 0 in St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action.

They play at Washington University in St. Louis on Wednesday and have two games at St. Mary of the Woods in Indiana Friday and Saturday.