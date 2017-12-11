Local Tumblers Compete In Salem

51 competitive students from Hilltop Elite Academy of Tumbling & Trampoline, Inc. (HEAT) traveled to Franklin Park Middle School in Salem, IL on Saturday, December 2nd and Sunday, December 3rd for their third competition this season. Overall the team brought home 10 first place trophies, 15 second place trophies, and 17 third place trophies. Competitors placing fourth and below received medals, the HEAT team brought home a grand total of 88 medals. The next competition is schedule for February 3rd and 4th in St. Louis, MO.

Front row L-R

Mila Harrell, Jensyn Massett, Talulla Schlemer, Isabella Zbinden, Hailey Laurent, Kyla Greenwood, Kate Cunningham, Marissa Shipman, Adaley Wessell, Kamdyn Putnam, Avery Maddaleno, Gracie Chambers, Auni Wollin, Macy Claycomb, Jack Cunningham

Middle row L-R

Summer Spencer, Madison Lofland, Briley Kirby, Ilexia Doyen, Libby Watson, Carly Bland, Jenna Durbin, Hannah Laurent, Amya Greenwood, Bella Lueken, Lainey Lessman, Kaylee Tompkins, Danika Ramsey, Camryn Engelman, Kailey Weiss, Leighton Warchol, Coach Heather Greenwood

Back row L-R

Coach Lisa Shipman, Coach Amanda Cunningham, Morgan Lofland, Katy Durbin, Sophie Harrison, Cate Leible, Jolie Churchwell, Kinsley Trader, Frankie Huber, Mickenzy Fields, Marcie Carroll, Alivia Claycomb, Haylee Hediger, Emma Durbin, Coach Abby Jo Chambers

Competitors not pictured: Liah Hoyle, Hanna Hughes, Khloe Jarman, Albany Kindernay,Haley Lalor, Mya Neely, Raegan Skinner, Livi Wehrle, Kailey Weiss