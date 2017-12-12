Mulberry Grove In St Elmo Tourney

The Mulberry Grove Aces begin play in the 58th Annual St. Elmo Holiday Tournament tonight at7:45. They will play Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City.

A win by the Aces puts them in the semifinals on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. If they lose tonight, the Aces will play at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the consolation bracket.

Tourney games are being played tonight, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Four games are scheduled for Saturday with the seventh place game at 3 p.m. followed by the fifth, third and championship games.

Other schools in the tournament are Cumberland, Sandoval, Vandalia, Ramsey, St. Elmo/Brownstown and Patoka, Cumberland is the number one seed. The Aces are fourth.