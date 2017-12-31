Saturday Basketball Scoreboard

High School Boys

At Mater Dei

Mascoutah 65 Metro East Lutheran 56 (9th place)

Breese Central 54 Springfield Griffin 39 (7th place)

Mater Dei 56 Okawville 54 (5th place)

Nashville 59 Carlyle 44 (3rd place)

Briarcrest Christian 28 Highland 27 (championship)

At Pinckneyville

Roxana 60 Elverado 55 (11th place)

Greenville 71 Trico 52 (9th place)

Olney 42 Carterville 33 (7th place)

Jerseyville 35 Cissna Park 23 (5th place)

Pinckneyville 72 Du Quoin 45 (3rd place)

Benton 41 Trenton Wesclin 28 (championship)

At Columbia

In a game played Friday night, Triad and Waterloo battled for six overtimes with Triad winning 111 to 106.

Valmeyer 66 Lebanon 55 (7th place)

Waterloo 40 Freeburg 37 (5th place)

Columbia 58 Triad 38 (3rd place)

Alton Marquette 53 Bethalto 27 (championship)