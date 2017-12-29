Thursday (12-28) Tournament Scores

High School Boys
At Vandalia
Patoka 59 Ramsey 44
South Central 53 Father McGivney 49
Effingham St. Anthony 51 Vandalia 32
Pana 81 Ramsey 58
Boys At Mater Dei
Okawville 51 Carlyle 37
Nashville 50 Metro East Lutheran 38
Mascoutah 43 Highland 41
Briarcrest 64 Mater Dei 58
Nashville 56 Springfield Griffin 46
Boys At Carlinville
Bunker Hill 52 Gillespie 48
Mt. Olive 67 Wood River 52
Hillsboro 54 Litchfield 46
High School Girls
At Lebanon
Lebanon 42 Greenville 32
Freeburg 34 Carlyle 29
Wesclin 31 Steeleville 28
Girls At Mascoutah
Mater Dei 70 Mascoutah 20
Highland 70 Carbondale 32
Belleville East 59 Breese Central 45
Okawville 54 Cahokia 20
O’Fallon 46 Nashville 32
Mater Dei 40 Belleville West 19
Girls at Carlinville
Nokomis 30 Litchfield 27
Bunker Hill 61 Gillespie 49