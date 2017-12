During the Lady Comets’ December 21 basketball game, Greenville High School honored the 1986-87 and 1987-88 girls’ teams that made post-season trips to the IHSA Elite 8.

Click below to hear GHS Athletic Director Joe Alstat give a brief history of each team:

Attending the special night were Head Coach Roy Mulholland and former players Tammy Burchett, Faith Densmore, Cindy Determan, Sandy File, Dara Griffith, Dee Dee Kuhl, Jo Machmer, Beth Oestreich, Linda Thiems and Stephanie Zuzzio.