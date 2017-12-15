Youth Basketball Registration

Registration is underway for the Greenville Comets Saturday Morning Basketball Program.

It is open to boys and girls, in grades 1 through 6, for anyone attending a Bond County school. The fee is $25 per player.

The program will be held every Saturday morning from January 6 through February 10.

Registration forms have been given to all schools for distribution to students. They must be returned no later than December 31.

If you have any questions, contact Coach Todd Cantrill at Greenville High School.