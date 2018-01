A 2005 Greenville High School graduate is now the pitching coach for the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league team in Peoria.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports Cale Johnson has been promoted to the positions of pitching coach.

While a Comet, Johnson had 28 career wins and a career ERA of 1.60. He was a two-time pitcher of the year at McKendree University and was drafted in the 41st round by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Congratulations to Cale Johnson on his promotion!