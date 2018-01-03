Cheer Championship This Weekend

Several area school cheerleading teams will compete this weekend in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association championships in Springfield.

Greenville squads will be in the small varsity high school contest and small junior high school competition.

The high school team will perform about noon Saturday.

Comets cheerleaders include Mara Caldieraro, Logan Hilmes, Daisy Kaplan, Jaidyn Ackerman, Anne Ennen, Moriah Valentin, Navaeh Haas, Trista Kinkel, Kaylan Lile, Garis Brauns, Sarah Hemann, Alli Jo Suess, Kyley Sugg, Elena Valentin, Abby Wall and Sophie Warchol.

The junior high Bluejays cheerleaders will compete about 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Members of the squad are Nicole Blumer, Avery Cantrill, Abbigail Gebke, Alexis Griffin, Emma Hatton, Emma Ketten, Laia Klein, Gracie Lindley, Lily Prater, Libby Reavis, Paige Roberts, Ava Spies, Abigail Sussenbach, Georgia Sussenbach, Alison Tabor, Bailey Wilkerson and Zoey Workman.

Cheer coaches include Allyson Loucks, Amanda Goldsboro and Gayla Brauns.

Other area teams in the state cheerleading competition are St. Elmo-Brownstown, Highland, Nashville, Mater Dei, Triad and Wesclin high schools; Breese, Highland, Carlyle and Wesclin junior highs and Triad junior varsity.

Wesclin and Triad also have teams in the COED cheerleading and COED stunt group competition.