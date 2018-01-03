Freshman Boys’ Basketball Update

The Greenville High School freshman boy’s basketball team will play in the Raymond Lincolnwood Tournament January 13 through 22.

Eight teams are in the tourney. The Comets meet Gillespie at 10:30 a.m. January 13.

The tournament resumes on January 20 and ends two days later.

Other first round games are Lincolnwood against Edinburg, Pawnee against North Mac, and Carlinville against Nokomis.

The freshman Comets played in the Nokomis Tournament after Christmas. They finished 2 and 1, losing to Litchfield, beating Nokomis and defeating Riverton in double overtime.