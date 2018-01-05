Hall Named All-Conference

Former Greenville High School athlete Jacob Hall recently completed his junior football season at Azusa Pacific University in California.

It was another very success campaign for him.

Hall was selected the first team punter for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and was the second team all-conference kicker.

He set school and conference records during the season for most extra point kicks attempted and made in a game with 10.

Hall made 56 of 60 extra point kicks and was 7 of 8 in field goals to finish third on the team in scoring with 77 points.

He led the conference with an average of 40 yards per punt.

Jacob Hall, who was voted conference special teams player of the week four times during the season, is the son of Alison and Norm Hall of Greenville.