I-70 Coaches Clinic January 14-15

The 15th annual I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic will be held January 14 and 15 at Greenville High School.

The clinic draws hundreds of coaches from throughout the Midwest.

Greenville High School Athletic Director and Assistant Baseball Coach Joe Alstat said the clinic is open to anyone.

The clinic has a reputation of having an outstanding group of speakers.

Alstat presented this year’s lineup.

For this year’s clinic, coaches from at least 6 states will attend, some from as far as Dallas, Texas.

Sessions on Sunday, January 14 begin at 5 p.m. and a coaches’ social at Greenville Country Club is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

On Monday, January 15, the clinic begins at 9 a.m. and goes until about 2:30 p.m.

The fee to attend is $50 per person. For more information or to register visit I70clinic.com on the Internet.

Proceeds benefit the Greenville High School baseball program.