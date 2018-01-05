Junior High Burke Tournament

The annual James Burke 8th Grade Boys’ Basketball Tournament is reaching a milestone.

The 70th edition will be held at Greenville Junior High School January 15, 16, 18 and 19.

First round pairings have been announced with all of those games to be played on Monday, January 15.

Action begins at 3:30 p.m. with Effingham St. Anthony facing Hillsboro, Aviston plays Roxana about 4:30 p.m., Greenville battles Effingham about 5:30 and Salem meets Triad around 6:30.

Consolation semifinal games will be played, Tuesday, January 16, and winner’s bracket semifinal games are Thursday, January 18.

The tournament ends Friday, January 19 with the consolation championship game at 5 p.m. followed by the third place and championship games.

The tournament is named for James Burke, a long-time teacher, principal, and coach at Greenville Junior High School, who started the tourney in 1949.

He coached the Bluejays the first 20 years of the tournament.